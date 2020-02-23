Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Lutheran Cemetery
Peoria, IL
View Map
Paul Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul N. Cook


1928 - 2020
Paul N. Cook Obituary
Paul N. Cook
BARTONVILLE - Paul N. Cook, 91, of Bartonville passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 11, 1928, in Peoria, a son of Ray and Ora (Nall) Cook. He married Mary Ann Zonis on March 8, 1952, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2011, in McAllen, TX.
Paul is survived by his two children, Tina (Jeff) Taggart of Peoria and Timothy Cook of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Joe (Lizzy) Taggart and Emmy Taggart, both of Bloomington, and Tom Taggart and Anna Taggart, both of Peoria; one great-grandson, Fulton Joseph Taggart of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Danny Ray Cook; daughter, Paula Kay Meyers; six brothers; and four sisters.
Paul was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked as a foreman for Peoria Water Company for over 30 years, retiring in 1990.
He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bartonville.
Paul's graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, with full military honors. The Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Bartonville.
Online condolences may be sent to Paul's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
