|
|
Paul Nevadov
BRADFORD – Paul Nenadov, 78, of Bradford peacefully went to be with the Lord with his family by his side at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. This followed a lengthy stay at the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home.
He was born Jan. 14, 1941 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia to Jorge and Franciska (Marc) Nenadov. He married Marilyn Lukich on June 16, 1968 at Apostolic Christian Church of Nazarene in Pico Rivera, CA.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn, of 51 years; his children Samuel (Sherri Metzger) of Northbrook, IL, Joy (Arthur) Kellenberger of Morrill, KS, Grace (Kevin) Herrmann of Dunlap IL, Mark (Brenda Grimm) of Morrill, KS, Philip (Donna Kieser) of Wyoming, IL, Hope (Scott Schambach) of Elgin, IL, and Faith Nenadov of Chicago, IL and 18 grandchildren. Also surviving are four brothers, Mike (Marilyn) of Vista CA., Peter (Anna), Danny and Ned of Ontario Canada and three sisters, Katie, Emy (Dusko) Malenkovich and Gina (Traian) Pauser of Ontario Canada, as well as many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers John and Mila.
He was baptized on Nov. 23, 1958 and was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church.
Paul was a tailor by trade but also worked as a machinist and in sales.
In 1962, at the age of 21, due to religious persecution, Paul escaped with the Lord's help by crawling across the Iron Curtain into Italy spending seven months in a refugee camp. He then immigrated to Canada. He had a deep love, faith and dedication to his Lord and his family.
Funeral service will be held Monday, Nov.11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church in Bradford, IL. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5:15 to 7 p.m. at Haskell Funeral Services in Princeville, IL and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church on Monday. The internment will be made in the Bradford Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford Apostolic Christian Church, the Eureka Apostolic Christian Home or the Eastern European Relief Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 304 N. Walnut St., Princeville, IL 61559.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019