Paul S. Mitsules
PEORIA - Paul S. Mitsules, 82, of Peoria, IL passed away at 10:25 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on June 20, 1938 in Peoria, IL to Paul Gust and Nellie (DeMoss) Mitsules. He married the love of his life Theresa N. Michael on February 1, 1964 in Peoria Heights. She passed away on September 7, 1992.
Surviving are his two sons, Mike (Wendy) Allison of Morton and Mark (Liza) Mitsules of Vienna VA; one daughter, Angie (Rob) Walker of Peoria; five grandchildren, Justin, Brittany and Brandon Allison and Gabrielle and Danielle Mitsules; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Caroline Mitsules.
Paul enjoyed his time at Spalding and running the streets of downtown Peoria. He spent a lot of time at his father's diner, The Jumbo Lunch. Following high school, Paul began his career at the Rock Island Railroad, retiring in 1980. That same year, he began his rewarding career as a custodian for Peoria Heights School District 325. He was a beloved member of their community until retiring in 2011. In 1982, Paul believed in the newly-built Peoria Civic Center. He worked part-time for years as the Vending Manager. Paul loved spending time with family and playing cards. He enjoyed shopping with his daughter on the weekends. He loved rooting for his beloved Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, much to the chagrin of his eldest son, Mike.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to TAPS (Tazewell Animal Protective Society), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554, Foster Pet Outreach, 10206 West Dubois Road, Edwards, IL 61528, or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.