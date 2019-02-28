Home

Paul Weber
HANNA CITY - Paul Weber, 102, of Hanna City, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 29, 1916 in Peoria County, Illinois to Henry and Anna Weber. He married Mabel Riekena on May 6, 1939 in Glasford, Illinois. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2013 in Canton, Illinois. He is also preceded in death by two daughters, Carolyn Stookey and Donna Burdess, one son-in-law, Bob Stookey and one sister, Marguerite Ratcliff.
He is survived by two children, Richard Weber of Martin, Tennessee and Anna Marie Goble of Springfield, Missouri; one son-in-law, John Burdess; thirteen grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren.
Paul farmed in Peoria County for his entire life. He was a member of the Oddfellows Lodge in Farmington and St. Peter Lutheran Church in Glasford.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
