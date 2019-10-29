Home

Paula G. Mason


1938 - 2019
Paula G. Mason Obituary
Paula G. Mason
PEORIA — Paula G. Mason, 80, of Peoria, passed away at 2 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
Paula was born December 17, 1938 in Peoria to Roy and Ruby Combs Wisher. She married Dale Mason August 6, 1955 in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are one son, Matthew Paul Mason of Peoria; three daughters, Sheila Griffin of West Peoria, Valerie (Ronald) Ford of Peoria, Nora (Bobby) Scaggs of Bath; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; three brothers, Thomas Wisher of Peoria, Keith (Terry St. Clair) Wisher of Bartonville, Steven (Donna) Wisher of Washington; one sister, Delores Wisher of Peoria and several nieces and nephews.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Melissa Mason; one granddaughter, Angel Ford; two sisters, Helen McConnel and Wanita Dane.
Paula had worked for OSF St. Francis Medical Center as a LPN.
She was a member of several quilting groups, The Genealogical Association at the Peoria Public Library, a Percent Committee Member and volunteered with the Girl Scouts.
Paula was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and its Relief Society.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3700 W. Reservoir Blvd., Peoria, IL 61615 where visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bishop Alexander Watson will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
