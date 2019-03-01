|
|
Paula Knaus
PEORIA - Paula Knaus quietly passed away February 22, 2019 aged 97 in Peoria, Illinois. Born February 19, 1922 in the village of Mali Log, Slovenia, she married Stanley (Stanislaus) Knaus on August 19, 1939 at St. Leonard's Catholic Church in Hreb-Loski Potok, Slovenia.
Separated during the fighting of WWII, she and her two children rejoined her husband in America in 1955 at Peoria, Illinois. She was very grateful to the Sisters of the Order of St. Francis, the Franciscan priests and Benedictine sisters of St. Boniface parish. They helped her and her family get on with a new start and aided them to assimilate into their new home of America which Paula would declare as "the best and kindest mother in all the world."
She was a brave fighter and a winner to the end as well as very generous and helpful to those around her. From nothing Paula and her husband worked hard and together raised six children who never lacked for or needed a thing. They had two daughters and four sons; Stanica, Tony, Joe, Stanch (Stan Jr.), Babe (Mario), and Paula. There are five grandchildren; Mike Hardy, Steve Hardy, Adam Knaus, Emily Knaus and Zak Knaus.
Preceding Paula in death were her parents Paula and Anton, her husband Stanley Sr., her brother Alois (Loiz) and sister Maria (Mila), son Tony and daughter Paula.
Surviving are her remaining sons and daughter and her two sisters in Slovenia, Ivana Bacnik and Mitza Mohar along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and her sister-in-law in Australia, Maria Knaus.
A mass is to be held at noon Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church (formerly St. Boniface) located at 1010 S. Louisa St. in Peoria. Visitation is one hour before mass. Cremation has been accorded with a later date private ceremony interment at the family plot at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019