Paula Nan (Heitzman) Davis
BARTONVILLE - Paula Nan (Heitzman) Davis, 71, of Bartonville passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on July 10, 1947, in Peoria to Donald E. and Belva M. (Binder) Heitzman. She married Jan Earle Davis on November 27, 1987, at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Peoria, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Todd D. Fels of Canton, IL; and many beloved friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents.
Paula graduated from Limestone Community High School in 1965. She owned and managed Pekin Machine and Parts Company. For 67 years, it was a family owned business. Paula also owned and operated Fels 4 Seasons and Paula's Dress Apparel. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL.
Paula had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories to all of her many loving friends. One of her last wishes was to make sure all of her friends knew how much she loved them and how much she enjoyed being around them. Her friends were among the most important parts of her life and she and her husband, Jan, opened their home to every one of them. Paula loved hosting parties and welcoming friends into her home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville, IL, where a visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL.
Memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019