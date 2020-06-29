Paula S. Renken
WASHINGTON - Paula S. Renken, 52, of Washington passed away at home on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
She was born on May 23, 1968, in Peoria to Paul and Sondra Urban. She married Timothy Renken on June 16, 1990, in East Peoria.
She is survived by her husband and her mother and was preceded in death by her father and her furry friends, Buddy, Max and Wednesday.
Paula graduated with honors from Washington Community High School, Illinois Central College and Bradley University. She liked to do crafts and listen to music. Paula was selfless, always putting others first and being considerate of them. She was also a fighter, bravely battling cancer for over four years.
A funeral service for Paula will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Mary Arnold will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Paula requested that all attending the services wear something purple.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rescued Heart Animal Hospital, 3521 Broadway, Pekin, IL.
Paula's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.