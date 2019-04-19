Home

Pauline A. Gillig


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline A. Gillig Obituary
Pauline A. Gillig
PEORIA - Pauline A. "Polly" Gillig, age 94, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
She was born on March 13, 1925, in Peoria to Karl and Margaret (Dalton) Gillig.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ken Gillig.
Surviving are her two nephews, David and Daniel Gillig; and her sister-in-law, Beverly Gillig. Polly's caregiver for three years was Nancy Jones and their dog, "Junie B."
Polly retired from Caterpillar after 37 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded and, per Polly's wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
