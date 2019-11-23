Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL
Pauline Logsdon


1932 - 2019
Pauline Logsdon Obituary
Pauline Logsdon
PEKIN - Pauline Naomi Logsdon, 87, of Pekin passed away at 1:52 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home.
Born February 23, 1932, in Kennett, Missouri, to Homer and Stella (Cook) Lasswell, she married Bill Reagan. He preceded her in death. She later married Russell Grider on August 17, 1974. He died on December 9, 1977. She then married Morris Logsdon, and he also preceded her in death.
Her parents; two sons, Ronald and Gregory Reagan; one great-granddaughter, Breonna Snyder; one great-grandson, Gage; and seven siblings also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan Lawson of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Steve and Teresa Reagan, Vanessa Padgett, Billy (Chrissi) Reagan, Tabitha (Brandon) Snyder, Michael Reagan and Harley (Michelle) Alsbury; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Roberta (Lloyd) Nevin of Peoria.
Pauline had worked as an L.P.N. for 20-plus years in Lincoln.
She enjoyed watching T.V. and spending time with friends and family.
Pauline had been a longtime member of Assembly of God in Pekin, where she served as a greeter for many years.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Lauren Padgett will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin Salvation Army, 235 Derby Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
