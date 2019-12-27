|
Pauline M. Herring
GLASFORD - Pauline M. Herring, 89, of Glasford,passed away at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
Born November 27, 1930 in Princeville to Paul and Mabel (Beck) Oertley, she married Floyd "Sam" Herring on October 2, 1948 in Peoria. He died July 4, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Edwards – Sayles,and Lanna (Craig) Huber both of Glasford; one son, Larry (Sue) Herring of Bartonville;eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Pauline was a homemaker all her life.
She was a member of the Glasford "Red Hats" Club.
Pauline attended Glasford United Methodist Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to 4722 N Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL 61614.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes and Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019