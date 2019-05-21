|
Pauline Troyer
EUREKA — Pauline Lucille Troyer, 95, formerly of Eureka, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Elk Grove Village where she had lived with her daughter for nearly two years.
She was born on August 24, 1923, in Chicago, the only child of Elsie Salzman, formerly of Carlock. She married Oliver M. Troyer, Jr. on December 16, 1943, in Carlock. He passed away on June 28, 2007, in Zephyrhills, FL, where they had resided after retirement.
Surviving are her daughter, Jo Anne (the late Raymond) Martin of Elk Grove Village, and her son, Dwight (Linda Maass) Troyer of Apex, NC. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Nathaniel Troyer, Gina Howe, Brent (Jessica) Troyer, John (Jill) Giannokis, Matthew Troyer and Genevieve Troyer; and eleven great-grandchildren, Joseph Howe, James Howe, Makenzie Brown, Austin Tosh, Brody Troyer, Chance Troyer, Caleb Giannokis, Callahan Giannokis, Cambrie Giannokis, Izabel Patterson and Bryce Butler. Also surviving are three sisters-in-laws, Geneva Troyer, Ruth Schapmire and Fern Rice, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She worked as a Medical Administrative Assistant for Dr. Lyle Barker in Eureka for 25 years. She was then employed at the Woodford County Courthouse - Circuit Clerk's Office, for 11 years, followed by retirement in 1989.
Pauline was a devoted wife and an adored mother. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an extremely sweet person, as beautiful on the inside as on the outside, and was truly loved by all.
She was a wonderful seamstress and received great pleasure from this hobby most of her life. Her passion for sewing began as a child while living in the Salem Children's Home in Flanagan.
She was a member of Eureka United Methodist Church for nearly sixty years. Prior to retirement, Pauline volunteered on several committees and was a member of the choir.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callendar St., Eureka, IL 61530.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to the Eureka United Methodist Church or the . Information and condolences can be shared at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com.
