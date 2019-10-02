|
Pearl J. Hilliard
BARTONVILLE - Pearl J. Hilliard, age 85, of Bartonville passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 8:24 p.m. at her residence.
She was born on May 18, 1934, in Peoria to John and Ruth (Stage) Heuermann. She first married Ronald L. Williams Sr. in Bartonville in 1950. She later married John Hilliard in Peoria in 1977. He passed away in December of 2009 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry Williams; one daughter, Deborah Lovell; and one sister, Mary Taylor.
Survivors include five children, Ronald L. (Roberta) Williams Jr. of Manito, Alice Williams of Mapleton, Michael Williams of Bartonville, Terry Hilliard of Mapleton and Sherry (Matt) Larson of Canton. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one sister, Suellyn (Rick) Alstrom of Peoria.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Pearl's life will be Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m., with services at 6 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses.
You may view Pearl's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019