Pearl L. Rassi
MORTON - Pearl L. Rassi, 98, of Morton passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on August 18, 1921, in Tremont, Ill., to Chris and Elizabeth (Winzeler) Schweigert. She married Elias "Eli" Rassi in Pekin, Ill., on February 18, 1950. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2009. She was also preceded in death by three great-granddaughters, four brothers and four sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Greg (Carla) Rassi of Darien, Ill., and Gary (Debbie) Rassi of Morton; 11 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; one brother, Clifford Schweigert of Tremont, two sisters-in-law; Della Schweigert of Tremont and Leah Warren of Morton; and one brother-in-law, Solomon (Sharilyn) Rassi of Morton.
Pearl worked for Tremont Savings and Loan Association for over 30 years.
She was baptized in 1962 and was thankful for her faith in her Savior.
Pearl enjoyed keeping busy with her family and the time she got to spend with them.
She was a member of Morton Apostolic Church, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. The funeral service will be audio live-streamed, via the church website, https://www.mortonacchurch.org
.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor, 1500 Parkside Ave., Morton, IL 61550; or Gateway Woods Family Services, P.O. Box 125, 14505 Klopfenstein Road, Leo, IN 46765.
Pearl's family would like to thank all those who provided loving tender care and compassion to her over the last five years at Apostolic Christian Restmor.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com
.