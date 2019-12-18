|
|
Mother Pearl Lee Taylor
PEORIA - Mother Pearl Lee Taylor, 88, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 2:12 AM on Friday, Dec.13, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.
Pearl was born on April 15, 1931, in Ripley, Tennessee, to Sally (Hines) Sangster and L. C. Copeland. She married Tom Taylor.
Pearl leaves to cherish her memories three loving sons, Frederick Copeland, Lonnie Copeland and James (Susan) Copeland; three daughters, Gwendolyn Holland, Inez Copeland and Johnee (Dwight) Richardson; one brother, Humphrey (Cindy) Sangster, three sisters, Bobbie Lee, Irma Jean (Earl) Johnson and Evelyn Phillips; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and one sister.
Pearl began her career as a CNA at St. Francis Hospital in the late 1950's. In 1981, Pearl received her LPN Degree from ICC. She retired from Methodist Hospital after 21 years. Pearl was a successful entrepreneur operating several restaurants until the mid-1980s. After retirement, Pearl worked at the Central Illinois Agency on Aging.
She was a 50 + year member of Grace Baptist Church. She served as President of the Nurses' Guild, President of the Culinary Committee, President of the Pastor's Aide Committee, and President of the Central District Nurses' Health Unit. In 2012, the Central District Missionary Baptist Association Nurses' Health Unit annual banquet was re-named the Pearl L. Taylor banquet.
Pearl was inducted into the Peoria African American Hall of Fame Museum in 2002.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 10 AM. Pastor Claude L. White, Jr. will officiate, and Rev. Charles E. Johnson, Sr., Pastor of Tabernacle M. B. Church, will deliver the eulogy. Mother Taylor will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019