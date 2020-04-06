|
Peggy A. Babb
CHILLICOTHE - Peggy A. Babb, age 72, of Chillicothe passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Peggy was born on September 24, 1947, in Peoria, IL, to Clarence and Roberta (Jones) Medearis. She married Ronnie Lee Babb on June 11, 1966, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2011. Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her children, Leann (Rob) Davidson of Chillicothe and Rick (Becky) Babb of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Justin and Braden Davidson of Chillicothe and Rayne Simonton; her sister, Roberta Maggart of Chillicothe; her brother, Robert Medearis of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
Peggy owned Chilli Paint Ball Pits with her husband and she worked for Hallmark Book Emporium and JCPenney's in Chillicothe. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she always lending a helping hand to those in need in her community.
Cremation rites will be accorded, with a private family memorial service.
Memorials may be made to The A.R.K. in Lacon or Community Needs Agency in Chillicothe.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made though www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020