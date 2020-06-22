Peggy A. Ratcliff
MORTON - Peggy A. Ratcliff, 72, passed away at 11:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home in Morton, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Richard and Florence (Gaul) Kirby on September 6, 1947, in Topeka, KS. She married Jon Greiner, and later married Kenneth Carl Ratcliff Jr. on October 23, 1993.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Kenny of Morton; three children, Marcus Greiner of Morton, Mike (Chris) Greiner of Morton and Chalyce (Brent) Deterding of Yorkville; step-children, Brian (Janet) Ratcliff of Washburn, Keith (Donna) Ratcliff of Wyoming, Julie (John) McHenry of Hornell, NY, Lisa (Jon) Ellingworth of Waverly, IA, and Kenneth "Casey" (Monica) Ratcliff III of Bloomington; 19 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois (Melvin) Owens of Atchison, KS.
She worked as a math teacher at Trewyn Junior High, and then stayed home to raise her family. Later, she worked in the IT department at Caterpillar for 25 years, retiring in 2009.
Peggy was passionate about her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. Compassion was one of Peggy's greatest attributes and she was "mom" to many, as her generosity knew no bounds. Traveling across the country with her husband and grandchildren was a favorite pastime. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren. Peggy and Kenny were involved in many activities and committees at church and were members of the Early Ford V8 Club.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton. Pastor Jeff Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria, as well as a half hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are strongly suggested at the church. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.
