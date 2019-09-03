Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Teal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy J. Teal


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy J. Teal Obituary
Peggy J. Teal
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Peggy June Teal, 81, of Germantown Hills, IL, formerly of Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on November 29, 1937, in Jamestown, TN, to Arlin and Doshie (Marlow) Cravens. She married Morris Teal.
Surviving are her children, Earl (Monica) Delk, Vicky Teal and Michael Kerney; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; and eldest daughter, Ann Delk.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.