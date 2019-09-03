|
Peggy J. Teal
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Peggy June Teal, 81, of Germantown Hills, IL, formerly of Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on November 29, 1937, in Jamestown, TN, to Arlin and Doshie (Marlow) Cravens. She married Morris Teal.
Surviving are her children, Earl (Monica) Delk, Vicky Teal and Michael Kerney; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; and eldest daughter, Ann Delk.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019