Peggy Jean Malcom
MORTON - Peggy Jean (Herncjar) Malcom, 78 of Morton died unexpectedly in an automobile accident with her son, Bradley Malcom, on June 11, 2020 in Coles County, IL.
She was born on January 17, 1942, daughter of Edwin and Margaret (Baldwin) Herncjar of Eureka, Illinois. She grew up locally on a family farm in Secor IL. She began her faith journey as a member of the "Joy Girls" with her sisters, a singing group led by her mother, Margaret, as a member of the United Methodist Church of Secor. She attended Riverside Community Church in Peoria IL.
Peggy graduated as Co-Salutatorian from El Paso High School, class of 1958. Following high school, she began her career in banking at Eureka Community Bank. She married John Malcom and had two sons together, Steven and Bradley Malcom. As her husband pursued his career they lived in Dayton OH, Denver CO and settled in Escondido, CA. Peggy continued her career in banking and became a loan officer for San Diego Trust and Savings. After divorcing, Peggy returned to Eureka IL to be near family. She continued her career at Associated Bank and lived in Morton IL until her death.
During her retirement, she devoted her life to caring for two sisters diagnosed with ALS, a brother in poor health, and other family members in need of support. She volunteered at Teen Challenge to make home cooked meals for the residents each Sunday. Many described her as an "Angel on Earth" because of her dedication to her family and willingness to help anyone in need.
Peggy loved to travel, read, attend movies and spend time with her sons, grandchildren and great granddaughter. She felt blessed to have traveled to many locations with her dear sisters including many trips to El Cajon CA to visit their brother. She loved the beach and spending time with family and friends just laughing and sharing memories.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Linda Schlacter, Mary Shaffer (Bill), and brother Walter.
Surviving are her son, Steven Malcom (Lisa); sister, Marjorie Netherton (Daryl); sister, Janet L. Cobus (Gary); grandchildren, Vanessa Malcom, Amanda Sheckler (Steve), Bradley Malcom, Jr.; and great granddaughter, Scarlette Sheckler.
A service of remembrance will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 20th at Riverside Community Church, 207 Northwest Monroe Street, Peoria IL. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, face masks are required. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Peggy's arrangements.
Those who wish to remember Peggy in a special way may make a donation to the ALS Association St. Louis Regional Chapter, 2258 Weldon Parkway, St. Louis, MO 63146 or Riverside Community Church, 207 NE Monroe Street, Peoria IL 61602.
Peggy's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.