Peggy L. Anderson

PEORIA - Peggy L. Anderson, 67, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1952, in Peoria to Robert and Mary Virginia (Harmon) Pickerill. She married William J. Anderson Jr. on June 4, 1977.

Surviving are two daughters, Abigail (Michael) Kircher of Peoria and Amanda (Bryan) Wolford of Peoria; one sister, Mary Kathleen (Thomas) Pickering of Washington, Ill.; and one brother, David (Kathleen) Pickerill of East Peoria, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Peggy was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church and an avid sports fan.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at The Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, with the Rev. David Richardson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, where recitation of the rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Additional visitation will be 30 minutes before the Mass at the Cathedral. Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial of ashes will be in Resurrection Cemetery after services.

Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.