Peggy Louise Hamilton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Louise Hamilton
PEORIA - Peggy L. Hamilton, age 61, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. on Monday, June, 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Peggy was born on September 25, 1958, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Ervin and Hazel (Gambetti) Hamilton.
She is survived by her mother, Hazel of Peoria; three daughters, Nicole (John) Bute of Crystal Lake, Michelle Dunn of Peoria and Rebekah (Billy) Nugent of Springfield, TN; seven granddaughters, Aibhlinn, Abigail and Andie, all of Crystal Lake, Allison, Gracie and Ryanne, all of Peoria, and Hailey of Springfield, TN; and two nieces, Tracy Carson of West Peoria and Heidi (Nate) Wessler of West Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ervin; her sister, Nancy Carson; and her son, Andrew Billings.
Arrangements are being handled by Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services. There will be no services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved