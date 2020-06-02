Peggy Louise Hamilton

PEORIA - Peggy L. Hamilton, age 61, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:07 a.m. on Monday, June, 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Peggy was born on September 25, 1958, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Ervin and Hazel (Gambetti) Hamilton.

She is survived by her mother, Hazel of Peoria; three daughters, Nicole (John) Bute of Crystal Lake, Michelle Dunn of Peoria and Rebekah (Billy) Nugent of Springfield, TN; seven granddaughters, Aibhlinn, Abigail and Andie, all of Crystal Lake, Allison, Gracie and Ryanne, all of Peoria, and Hailey of Springfield, TN; and two nieces, Tracy Carson of West Peoria and Heidi (Nate) Wessler of West Peoria.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ervin; her sister, Nancy Carson; and her son, Andrew Billings.

Arrangements are being handled by Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services. There will be no services.



