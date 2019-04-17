Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Pelagie Ngandu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pelagie Wapela Ngandu


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pelagie Wapela Ngandu Obituary
Pelagie Wapela Ngandu
PEORIA - Pelagie Ngandu, 30, of Peoria, IL, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
She married Marithe Lunda Tshikaya.
Pelagie was employed at Smithfield Foods in Monmouth, IL.
Pelagie is survived by her parents of the Congo; one brother, Mampuya Madibu; and her American Mom, Minister Sharon Collins of Peoria.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Simons Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Woodland Baptist Church, 6915 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614, where Capernaum Church holds their services, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Maxime Kawonda of Capernaum Church will officiate. Pelagie will be buried at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now