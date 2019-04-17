|
Pelagie Wapela Ngandu
PEORIA - Pelagie Ngandu, 30, of Peoria, IL, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019.
She married Marithe Lunda Tshikaya.
Pelagie was employed at Smithfield Foods in Monmouth, IL.
Pelagie is survived by her parents of the Congo; one brother, Mampuya Madibu; and her American Mom, Minister Sharon Collins of Peoria.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Simons Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Woodland Baptist Church, 6915 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61614, where Capernaum Church holds their services, with a visitation one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Maxime Kawonda of Capernaum Church will officiate. Pelagie will be buried at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019