Penelopy Quinn
MINONK - Penelopy Joann (Armstrong) Quinn, 73, of Minonk, IL, passed away at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.
Penny, as she was best known by, was born on November 9, 1946, in London Mills, IL, to Walter and Isabelle Jennings Armstrong. She married John Byrd Quinn (retired U.S. Army Major) on January 9, 1999, in Denmark. They lived in Germany until 2006, when he retired from U.S. Federal Civil Service. He passed away on January 16, 2008.
Survivors include her loving children, Kathleen "Kem" (Curtis) Hammontree, Rick (Kendra) Joyal and Celena (Eldon) Wilson; cherished grandchildren, Anthony (Finley) Hammontree, Jacob and MacKenzie Joyal, Makayla Leal and Zachary Wilson; and two great-grandsons.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Samantha Hammontree.
A woman of many talents, she was a professional bookkeeper and office manager with many private sector companies over the years before serving in the U.S. Federal Service as a civil servant. She retired in 2015 after working in the U-2 Dragonlady System Program Office at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.
Penny's passion outside of work and family came from her crafting room. She loved creating purses, bags, Christmas stockings and pillowcases, all of her own designs. She would spend hours sketching, planning, cutting, sewing and embroidering her latest creation.
She attended the Great Oaks Community Church in Germantown Hills.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at West Midway Cemetery in London Mills. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Arrangements are being handled by Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be sent at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com
