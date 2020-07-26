1/1
Penh Yoveak
1936 - 2020
Penh Yoveak
WEST PEORIA - Dr. Penh Yoveak, 84, of West Peoria passed away at 8:21 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on January 2, 1936, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, to Monirath and Chea (Nuon) Penh. He married Vandy Saosing on January 5, 1970, in Bangkok, Thailand. She survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Sucheata (Michael Davis) Penh-Davis; two sons, Rithisen Penh and Phnom Penh; and two grandchildren, Sirindhorn Davis and Isaac Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Yoveak was a Colonel in the Cambodian Army in which he was active for 21 years. He worked for the Kingdom of Cambodia as the Officer of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Yoveak last worked as the Deputy Director of the Planning and Cooperation Department within the ASEAN Council of Ministers, where he worked at for over 25 years. In 1984, he completed a Master's degree in Education at Illinois State University. He also had received an honorary doctorate from Cambodia. Yoveak and Vandy owned and operated the Vandy Penh Oriental and European Food and Gifts store in West Peoria for 11 years. He loved reading, fixing things around the house, photography, exercising and traveling and loved watching professional wrestling.
Yoveak's visitation will be private. A private burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be left for Yoveak's family at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
