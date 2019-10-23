|
|
Penny Compton
WASHINGTON - Penny A. Compton, 80, of Washington passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria. She was blessed to have her family at her side at the time of her death before God received her into His Kingdom.
She was born on March 30, 1939, in Peoria to Lyle C. and Anna Nevitt Sears. She married Theodore R. Compton Sr. on September 22, 1962, in Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Theodore R. (Betsy) Compton Jr., Lynn (Charles) Hatch, Terri Compton and Sherri (Scott) Alexander Sr.; grandchildren, Corissa, Zach, Scott Jr., Robbie, Tyler and Jackie; and siblings, Lyle W. Sears, Mike Sears and Terry Sears.
Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, Richard Sears, Matilda Nixon and Melody Sears.
Penny worked for K-Mart in Washington for many years. She loved watching the birds and she loved all the dogs she had. Penny was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Beverly Manor Missionary Baptist Church in Washington at 11 a.m. Pastor Jason Shults will officiate.
Memorials may be made to in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019