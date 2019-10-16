|
|
Penny Haynes
PEORIA - Penny Haynes went to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born as Fairy Christine Nichols on July 6, 1927, in Newman Township, IL, to Jesse Bryan and Bonnie Leota (Mullis) Nichols. She married Joseph W. Haynes on March 23, 1949, and he went Heaven, after 65 years of marriage, on April 10, 2014.
Penny is survived by a daughter, Connie Anderson of Marquette Heights, IL; and two sons, Rodney (Colliean) Haynes of Town & Country, MO, and Joe (Cathy) Haynes of Spring Valley, MN. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Gary) Koch of East Peoria, IL; and a brother, Jim (Pat) Parker of Morton, IL.
Preceding her in death were her husband, four sisters, three brothers and one great-grandson.
Penny attended and was a member of Eastside Bible Church in Morton.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Eastside Bible Church in Morton, IL. The Reverend Steve Weber will be officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. A graveside service at Swan Lake will be at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or First Baptist Church in Spring Valley, MN.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019