Penny Jo O'Connell
PEORIA - Penny Jo O'Connell, 61, of Peoria passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on May 25, 1957, in Peoria to Kenneth R. and Georgette C. Klein O'Connell.
Her parents and great-nephew, Michael Stratton, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her siblings, Rae (Patrick) Cannon, Stella (Dave) Etnier and Kevin (Carol) O'Connell; niece, Kimberly Moore; nephews, David Etnier, Rick Cannon and Todd Etnier; seven great-nieces; five great-nephews; seven great-great-nieces; and four great-great-nephews.
Penny was a loving, compassionate, beautiful soul. She didn't have a single enemy, and never knew a stranger. Her first love was her family. She also loved her work family. She worked for Sharon Woods for 32 years. Her residents loved her. Penny would give you the shirt off her back. She loved life to the fullest. She had a great sense of humor and infectious laugh. She loved to blare her music in her silver PT Cruiser, dreamed of owning a Harley, and had just gotten her motorcycle license. She loved Pepsi, the color green and doing her nails. Penny spent her life giving to her family, friends, and now, even in death, by being an organ donor. We will never recover from this loss. Penny was the definition of love in its purest form.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 5 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at Sharon Woods Assisted Living, 3223 W. Richwoods Blvd., Peoria, IL 61604.
Memorials may be made to Sharon Woods or Gift of Hope in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019