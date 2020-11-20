Penny Joplin

PEKIN – Penny Jane Joplin, 28, of Pekin, IL, died at 7:00 a.m. Sunday, November 15th, 2020, at UnityPoint Pekin Hospital.

She was born on April 14, 1992, in Peoria, Illinois, to John Scott and Marcia Jean (Patterson) Joplin.

Surviving are her father, John Joplin of Peoria; mother, Marcia and stepfather Bruce Galletti of Chillicothe; one daughter, Emma Marie Joplin; older brother, William Joplin of Peoria.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Oak Hill, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



