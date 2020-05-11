|
Percy L. King IV
PEORIA - Percy L. King IV "P" aka "Sah Ha Brutha," 33, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on October 29, 1986, in Peoria to Percy King III and Stacey Johnson-King. They survive.
Percy was an active parent volunteer at PCCEO and an activist in the Peoria community. He loved basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. He was full of life and a jokester. Percy was a loving person.
In addition to his parents, Percy and Stacey King III, he leaves his precious memory, two sons, Percy L. King V and Ja'kauri King, both of Peoria; two daughters, Alessia Adams and Alaysha King, both of Peoria; three brothers, Johnathan (Calandra) King, Bentavius Johnson and Stephon King, all of Peoria; two sisters, Shekia Johnson of Peoria and Rekia King of Atlanta, GA; paternal grandmother, Ann Walton; two special cousins, Michael Johnson and John Appleberry Jr., both of Peoria; and a host of family and friends whom will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Carole and Henry McNeese; and paternal grandfather, Percy King II.
A drive-up visitation will be held at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel, 201 N. Mac Arthur Highway, Peoria, IL 61605, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A private service will begin at 12 noon. For those who would like to view the service via Zoom app ID# 635-986-7225, can do so at 12 noon. Overseer Kennedy B. Branch of Church of the Living God of Jonesboro, Ark., will officiate. Percy will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020