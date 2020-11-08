Perry E. Ehlen
PEORIA - Perry E. Ehlen, 61, of Peoria passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born on December 10, 1958, in Peoria, the son of Arnold H. and Mary A. (Addis) Ehlen.
Survivors include his mother, Mary (Ron) Ehlen-Thomas of Peoria; two sisters, Elisa (Dr.Scott) Demanes of Peoria and Marcy Bretsch of Peoria; proud uncle of Dr. Addison Demanes, Dr.'s Gus (Abriella) Demanes, Ava Demanes and Genevieve Bretsch; and cherished by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Perry was a 1977 graduate of Woodruff H.S., where he excelled in swimming. He graduated from Western Illinois University, where he played rugby. Perry enjoyed travel, art, architecture, music, singing and a bad joke. He was also known for his talent in modern design and his love of the color orange.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Northminster Presbyterian Church or the Sun Foundation.
Please share a funny story about Perry or submit an online condolence at www.woolsey-wilton.com
