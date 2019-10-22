|
|
Perry Whitley
PEKIN - Perry Dale Whitley, 63, of Pekin passed away at 3:15 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born May 12, 1956, in Pekin to Dale L. and Evelyn (Ritchie) Whitley, he married Marcia K. Harms on May 14, 1977, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa (Michael) Prochnow of Pingree Grove, IL, and Fashia (Eric) Eubanks of Pekin; two sons, Chris (Ashley) Whitley of Green Valley and Casey (Brandi) Whitley of Pekin; nine grandchildren, Gavin Shue, Casey Whitley Jr., Enrique Rodriguez III, Joseph Prochnow, Adrianna Prochnow, Cameron Whitley, Johnathon Eubanks, Elizabeth Eubanks and Joslynn Eubanks; two brothers, Rick (Boyce) Whitley of Pekin and J. Dennis (Pat) Whitley of Manito; one sister, Naydene (John) Haynes of Pekin; and one brother-in-law, Gary Williams of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Jayna Eubanks on December 19, 2006; and one sister, Pamela Denise Williams.
Perry had worked for Evonik Industries in Mapleton for 34 years, retiring on October 18, 2019. He had also owned and operated Whitley's Heating and Air Conditioning in Pekin, since 2003.
He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 25 and the United Steel Workers Union Local #7-807, both in Pekin.
Perry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin, where he had been active with the Dartball League. He was also involved as a Cub Scout Pack leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren. He was also known to have never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Simeon Raddatz will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 700 South 4th Street, Pekin, IL 61554; or Illinois Special Olympics, 605 East Willow Street, Normal, IL 61761.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019