Peter H. Nation
PEORIA - Peter "Pete" Harvey Nation, 81, of Peoria, Illinois died Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 after a brief but fierce battle with lung cancer.
Peter was born January 19th, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. Later his parents Virgil and Helen Nation owned and operated a motel and restaurant near Hartford, Michigan. Pete attended Hartford High School then Kalamazoo College, where he graduated with a degree in Economics.
Although he spent many of his formative years in Michigan, Pete remained a die-hard White Sox, Bulls, and Bears fan. Pete's favorite past time was watching his teams or sci-fi shows from a comfy chair, wine and cheese close by.
Right out of college, Pete joined Monroe Industries, where he worked for 19 years and rose to regional manager. In 1985, he transitioned to Advanced Business Systems in Moline, Illinois and moved in 1993 to Peoria to found American Business Systems, achieving his lifelong dream of owning his own business. After 21 years, American Business Systems was bought out and he continued on to assist with the transition for another year and a half. Pete enjoyed working and driving, so he chose a retirement job at Hertz.
Pete is survived by Pat Johnson-Nation, his wife of nearly 35 years; first wife Carol Converse of Monroe, Louisiana; daughter Laura (and Will) Staab also of Monroe; step-son Aaron Johnson (Elizabeth Cronin) of Clinton, Iowa; step-daughter Vanessa Bryant of Spokane, Washington; five step-grandchildren Sydney, William, Theo, Cecelia, and Jacob Cronin and step-great-grandson Gus Mattie, also all of Clinton.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and son Mark.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Pete will be laid to rest at Mount Calvery Cemetery with his wife's family in Davenport, Iowa where he lived and worked for many years.
Memorials can be made to Pete's parish church, St. Thomas the Apostle of Peoria Heights, Illinois.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at wrightandsalmon.com
.