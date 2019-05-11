Peter L. Parkhurst

DUNLAP - Peter L. Parkhurst, age 68, of Dunlap passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Peter was born on August 26, 1950, in Peoria, IL, a son of John and Harriet (Vance) Parkhurst. He married Jean D. Macuk on September 19, 1986, in Peoria. She survives.

Also surviving are two children, Bridgette (Giang) Truong of Phoenix, AZ, and Taylor (Jessica) Parkhurst of Creve Coeur, IL; three grandchildren, Christopher, Ethan and Bradyn; three brothers, Van (Jeanne) Parkhurst of Tucson, AZ, John (Kris) Parkhurst of Bloomington, IL, and Bob (Jenny) Parkhurst of Germantown Hills, IL; and two sisters, Tina Pfanschmidt of Dunlap and Nancy (John) Hinnen of Peoria; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Peter graduated with a Master's degree in computer science from Bradley University. He worked as an engineer for 27 years at Caterpillar, retiring in 2014. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a former lead guitarist in several Peoria regional bands.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service, also at the mortuary. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019