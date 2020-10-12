1/1
Peter Purham Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Purham Jr.
PEORIA - Peter Nolan Purham Jr., 73, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare in Alton.
Born July 4, 1947, in Peoria, he was the son of Peter N. Sr. and Mary Louise (Summers) Purham.
Peter was a U.S. Army veteran, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.
Peter enjoyed drawing, playing tennis and listening to music. He will be remembered for his positive spirit and his strong strength, as he endured his illness for many years. Spending time with his brothers was one of his favorite pastimes.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, LaToya Bramlett of Bloomington; son, Jamal Purham of Peoria; brother, Napoleon Purham, and sister, Debra Purham, both of Peoria; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leonard Purham.
Graveside services and burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required. Family and friends will be received at 3626 N. Leroy Ave., Unit B, Peoria, beginning at 5 p.m.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved