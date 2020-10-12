Peter Purham Jr.PEORIA - Peter Nolan Purham Jr., 73, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare in Alton.Born July 4, 1947, in Peoria, he was the son of Peter N. Sr. and Mary Louise (Summers) Purham.Peter was a U.S. Army veteran, serving honorably in the Vietnam War.Peter enjoyed drawing, playing tennis and listening to music. He will be remembered for his positive spirit and his strong strength, as he endured his illness for many years. Spending time with his brothers was one of his favorite pastimes.He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, LaToya Bramlett of Bloomington; son, Jamal Purham of Peoria; brother, Napoleon Purham, and sister, Debra Purham, both of Peoria; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leonard Purham.Graveside services and burial with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. The Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required. Family and friends will be received at 3626 N. Leroy Ave., Unit B, Peoria, beginning at 5 p.m.Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.