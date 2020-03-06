Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Philip Bungard Obituary
Philip Bungard
CHILLICOTHE — Philip John Bungard, age 71, of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Chillicothe.
Philip was born on May 15, 1948, in Peoria to Joseph A. and Helen M. (Myers) Bungard. He married Barbara A. Cherry on May 4, 1969, in Chillicothe.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Barb; his children, Brian (Tiffany) Bungard, Jeffrey (Denise) Bungard and Jennifer Jo (Bradley) DeVoss, all of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Kayla (Brandon Heuermann) Bungard, Shelbi Bungard, Isabella and Olivia DeVoss, Emily and Logan Bungard; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Ann; his sister, Carol J. Foster of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law; and one niece.
Philip was a U.S. Army courier serving in the Vietnam War. He then worked for the Operating Engineers Local 649 for over 37 years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the American Legion Post 9, the VFW Post 4999, the 40/8, Peoria Casting Club, and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spoiling his grandkids. Philip was larger than life, with a heart just as big. He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 1 pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be on Tuesday beginning at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Rome. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 9. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
