Philip E. Bolam
WASHINGTON - Philip E. Bolam, 66, of Washington, IL, died at 2:39 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Born on December 10, 1953, in Pekin, IL, to Richard A. and Gusta Peterson Bolam, he married Ella McGaan Thompson on June 4, 1994, in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his father of Pekin, IL; son, Jeffery Bolam of Dublin, OH; his step-son, Wesley (Lori) Thompson of Pekin, IL; grandchildren; Jackson Bolam of Homewood, IL, Hannah Evans and Hunter Thompson of Pekin, IL, and Lincoln Isakson of LaGrange, GA; 2 brothers; Richard Bolam of Pekin, IL, and Peter (Sally) Bolam of Temple Terrace, FL; 2 sisters, Leslie (Tim) Leitner of Pekin, IL, and Kathleen (Bobby) Brown of Broken Arrow, OK; and many nieces and nephews.
Phil was preceded in death by his mother and one granddaughter, Natalie Bolam.
Phil graduated from Pekin High School in 1972. He attended Illinois Central College and Illinois State University. He retired in 2017 from a career in sales.
Phil was an accomplished musician. He began his study of cello at the age of 9 and was a past member of the Peoria and Quincy Symphonies. He played bass in jazz bands, swing bands and rock bands throughout the Central Illinois area for all of his adult life.
He also was a skydiving enthusiast and a past member of the Illinois Valley Parachute Club in Minier, IL, where he served as treasurer and as an instructor. Phil also loved to ride his Harley, and he and Ella made many long distance trips together.
Phil was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington, where he actively served as an usher, as a member of the security team, and as a GriefShare facilitator along with his wife. He had a contagious personality and never knew a stranger.
A graveside service will be at 9 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Visitation will follow from 10 11 a.m. Friday at Crossroads United Methodist Church, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Jason Woolever will officiate. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church.
Phil's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to his family.