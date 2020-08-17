1/1
Philip Gangloff
Philip Gangloff
METAMORA - Philip John "Phil" Gangloff, 59, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family, after a four-year battle with cancer.
He was born on November 12, 1960, in Peoria, the son of Richard and Beatrice Elrod Gangloff. He married Laura Martis on June 22, 1985, in Pekin.
Surviving are his wife; one daughter, Beth (Anthony) Paz of Goodfield,
IL; and one son, Brian (Katie) Gangloff of Benson. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Olivia Paz (6), Zander Paz (3), Baileigh Gangloff (3) and Daxton Philip Gangloff (8 months). Further surviving are his brothers, Charles (Brenda) Gangloff of Metamora and Robert (Jill) Gangloff of Germantown Hills; along with several nieces and nephews.
A lifelong resident of Metamora, he was a 1978 graduate of Metamora Township High School. He worked as a pressman at OSP in Bloomington for many years, then working at EJ Smith Printing, Lithography and Embossing, and most recently retired from UnityPoint Health-Methodist in the print shop after 20 years as a pressman.
He was of the Catholic Faith and a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. Phil was a die-hard Metamora football fan and an avid high school sports fan.
Phil was a very humble and simple man and a wonderful husband and father. He devoted his life to his family and lived every day for them. What gave Phil the most pride was his family and watching his grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the pandemic, private family services will held at Mason Funeral Home in Germantown Hills. Pastor Curt Rowden will officiate.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Germantown Hills is assisting with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
The entire Gangloff family would like to thank extended family and many friends for their thoughts, prayers and support throughout Phil's courageous battle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and American Cancer Society.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
