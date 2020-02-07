|
Philip S. Marcus
PEORIA — Philip S. Marcus (age 84) of Peoria passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Robert Marcus, and is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Nancy, two stepsons -- Michael Majdic and Steven Majdic, and one step-granddaughter -- Andie Majdic. Marcus received bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from the University of Chicago and a PhD in mathematics from Illinois Institute of Technology. His publications included teaching notes and an article on probabilistic metric spaces. In 1965 he married Mary Sholtis. The marriage ended in divorce in 1980.
Marcus joined the faculty of Shimer College in Mount Carroll, Illinois, from 1966 to 1970. From 1970 to 1976, Marcus taught mathematics at Indiana University at South Bend. From 1976 to 1977, he taught statistics at the University of Kentucky. From 1977 to 1979 he taught mathematics at Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tennessee. In 1979, he became associate professor of mathematics, later full professor and then professor emeritus at Eureka College in Eureka, Illinois, retiring in 1998.
In 1984, Philip married Judy Majdic and became stepfather to Mike and Steve Majdic. Phil and Judy enjoyed travel and attending concerts in the U.S. and Europe. In retirement, Marcus served for eleven years as adjunct professor of mathematics at Bradley University and was a beloved tutor to home-schooled students across Peoria.
In retirement, Marcus also served as music critic for the Peoria Times-Observer. Marcus was a lover of classical music. He studied piano, clarinet and voice and was a choral singer most of his life. At the University of Chicago, he was a member of Rockefeller Chapel Choir. From 1960 to
1965 he was a member of Chicago Symphony Chorus directed by Margaret Hillis. In 1979 he joined Bradley Community Chorus, first under the direction of John Davis, then for many years under the direction of John Jost and finally Cory Ganschow.
Marcus was a longtime supporter of Peoria Bach Festival, Peoria Symphony Guild, Illinois Opera League, the ACLU, and Southern Poverty Law Center.
Marcus and his wife Judy were members of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, where he sang with the choir.
The memorial for Phil will be small, limited to family members. In lieu of flowers, Phil would have loved donations to be made to either the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, or the ACLU.
