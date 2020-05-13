|
|
Phillip B. Gordon Jr.
WASHINGTON - Phillip Burton Gordon Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in his home in Washington, IL.
He was born on August 5, 1931, in Mansfield, IL, to Phillip Burton Gordon Sr. and Jenny Ramey. He was also raised by his stepfather and dad, Leo Arnold. He grew up in Urbana, IL.
Phill served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He was stationed in Manchester, England, which is where he met his beloved wife, Irene Leigh. They were married on August 7, 1952. Phill and lrene were devoted to each other and shared 60 happy years together until she passed in 2012.
After a 50-year career as a well-respected engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Mossville, IL, Phill retired in 1998. His specialty was turbo chargers, and he has his name on several patents. Valued mentor to many, he was well known for his kind manner, sound advice and expertise.
Phill was lovingly devoted to his family and cherished Irene. From ordinary moments to special outings and family traditions, all time together was precious. He enjoyed a good meal, always laughed heartily, and gave the very strongest hugs. With Irene as the designer, Phill built multiple additions onto their house, which was also home to many cats and dogs over the years. He was naturally inquisitive and could frequently be found with a book in his hand or at work on a project. Phill was interested in genealogy and researched generations of family history. He also took great joy in nature, whether tending the yard, enjoying coffee on the patio with Irene, or clearing a path for others. Wise and generous, Phill led by example and he will be greatly missed.
Phill was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, IL, and was active in the church community, including the Sunday school class and other groups. His baptism was a beautiful testimony of his deep love for his Savior.
Surviving are: three sons, Gregory of Camby, IN, Raymond (Michele) of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Neil (Traci) of Wheatland, IN; ten grandchildren, Amanda Miller (Christian), Rachel Gordon, Adam Gordon (Baylee), Anna Gordon, Benjamin Gordon, Meagan Stoldt, Zechariah Stoldt, Josiah Stoldt, Abigail Russ (Austin) and Micah Stoldt; and three great-grandchildren, Owen Miller, Afton Miller and Oakley Gordon. He is also survived by his brother, Don Arnold of Champaign, IL, as well as nieces, Sharon White, Sandy Holswade, and Sally Lockett. He was predeceased by his sister, Floreine Rodgers, Phillip Gordon Sr., Jenny Ramey and Leo Arnold. He also leaves behind countless good friends.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers who made Phill's last years at home comfortable and happy. Special appreciation goes to his dear friend, Marlene List, as well as her husband, Gary, who looked after him with such love and tenderness.
Memorial gifts can be made to American Red Cross at www.redcross.org. A memorial service will take place in the future. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Phill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.
His memory will forever be a blessing; his kindheartedness an everlasting gift.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020