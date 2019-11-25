|
Phillip C. "Phil" Raistrick
PEORIA - Philip Craig 'Phil' Raistrick, 78, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
He was the founder of En-Vision America, an assistive technology company helping blind and visually impaired individuals overcome their disabilities.
Born in Peoria, IL, he worked in computer technology firms for three decades before founding the company in 1996. He moved the company from Normal, IL, to Palmetto, FL, in 2015.
He was predeceased by his wife, Connie Sue; his parents, Pete and Mary Raistrick; and his brothers, Gerald and Steven Raistrick.
He is survived by four sons, Jonathan Scott, David Brian (Maureen), Craig Steven (Kim) and Brian Michael Wiles (Kerstin); and 10 grandchildren, Ian, Pearson, Benjamin (Davy), Hannah, John, Rachel, Sarah, Ellie, Lauren and Ethan.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. A springtime Illinois memorial will also be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Wilton Mortuary, 2101 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria, IL 61603. Visitation for the memorial will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with graveside services at Springdale Cemetery following.
A memorial donation may be made to the American Council of the Blind, https://www.acb.org/donate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019