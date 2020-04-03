|
Phillip Mandel
PEORIA - Phillip Jay Mandel, 68, died March 24, 2020 at his home in Costa Mesa, California. He was born September 5, 1951 to Dorothy Van De Veer Mandel and Harold R. Mandel, both of Peoria, Illinois.
Phillip will be forever remembered by his beloveds: husband Gerald Haley, daughter Jenny Mandel, son Jordan (Crystal) Mandel, two grandchildren Micah Rubin Mandel and Cora Jade Mandel; 2 sisters Nancy (William ) Suwalski and Heidi (Keith) Turcot, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.
Phillip (Flip) grew up and spent most of his adult life in Peoria. A true epicurean, he was a gifted interior designer, appreciated for his ability, taste and timeless design. He had a great talent to translate a vision into reality. First and foremost, his pleasure was his family and his many devoted lifelong friends that became family. Phillip was loved for his tender heart, unconditional support, wit and candor. He possessed a strong intuition about others and his sparkling blue/green eyes rarely missed a detail. He loved playing bridge enjoying the friendships that he made while playing. Vacationing with family and friends brought him great pleasure.
In February of 2017 he moved to Southern California with Gerald where he took delight being with his grandchildren.
Time in his company would be spent listening to classical music, enjoying chocolate ice cream, and always a gulp size drink was in reach. You could count on finding him in resort attire wearing his favorite Hawaiian shirt and shorts.
A celebration of Phillip's life is being planned for later this year and will be held in Peoria.
Memorial donations may be made to the Human Rights Campaign and the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020