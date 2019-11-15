|
|
Phillip Phelps
PEORIA - Phillip Wayne Phelps, age 84, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Peoria, Illinois passed peacefully from this world on November 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Phil was born in Decatur, IL to Mary Lois (Fromm) and Hollis Phelps on March 16, 1935. He married Judith Skinner December 21, 1979, sharing 39 happy years together.
Phil graduated from East Peoria Community High School then served our nation for seven years in the US Naval Reserves. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for 17 years beginning as a toolmaker apprentice and promoted into management.
He was a long-time member of the Hilton Masonic Lodge #1143 and enjoyed singing in the Sanctuary Choir of the First United Methodist Church Sunday. The majority of Phil's long professional career with Farmers resulted in helping thousands of families with their insurance needs in the Peoria area.
Phil will forever be remembered for his quick wit, warm smile, bright blue eyes and kind loving heart for all. His avid love of boating began in the 1960's when he traded Target, the family horse, for the first of his many boats. Countless hours were spent boating with family and friends on the Illinois River. Both Phil and Judy also enjoyed playing racquetball at the River City Racquet Club.
Upon purchasing a home and retiring in The Villages of central Florida, Phil and Judy volunteered with Caring Hands providing food and clothing for those is need. Phil worked his way up to golfing at least three times per week… although his golf buddies say Phil may, or may not be, remembered for his golf game!
Phil is survived by his sons: Keith (Sue Ellen) Germantown Hills, IL; Brad (Melissa) Brownsburg, IN; and Morgan (Pam) of East Peoria, IL. Stepsons: Mike (Patti) Skinner Germantown Hills, IL and Mark (Rosie) Skinner living with his mother, Judy, of The Villages.
Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren: Kyle, Nicholas, Cali, Dustin, Laura, Allison, Devon, Jared, Cole, Brently, Brittany and Brook Lee.
Phil was preceded in eternity by his parents; younger sister Sharon; niece Angie Wehrle; and uncles Loyton and Eugene.
Arrangements for a Celebration of Life are pending and will be held in the Peoria area.
Memorials or condolences may be made to [email protected]
Something Good is going to happen to You today... A Miracle Perhaps... (the sign above Phil's desk)
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019