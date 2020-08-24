Phillip W. Force
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Phillip W. Force, 39, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
He was born on October 30, 1980, in Peoria, IL, to Edward A. and Rosemary E. (Hicks) Force. He had been together with Jeana M. Kenyon for 25 years.
Surviving are his significant other, Jeana of Germantown Hills; children, Dominic and Katelyn Force, both at home; father, Edward (Leah) Force of Rockford; mother, Rosemary (Jeff) Smith of Spring Bay; siblings, Lisa Force Chambers of Farmington and Amber Force of North Pekin; several nieces and nephews; in-laws, Randy (Evelyn) Kenyon of Germantown Hills; brother-in-law, Jason (Jamie) Kenyon of Bayview Gardens; grandmother, Donna Hicks of Spring Bay; grandfather, Donald Force of Bayview Gardens; and his dog, Ace Wayne Force.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Bob Hicks; grandmother, Alberta Force; brother-in-law, Joe Kenyon; aunt, Sherry Hicks; and uncle, Tony Hicks.
Phillip was a hardworking man. He was very determined and strong. He had recently joined Johnson Brothers on the building of the new McCluggage bridge. Him being the person he was had asked for that specific job. Phillip was someone who put himself out there to be the greatest he could be. Phillip lived life and pushed himself to do great things. He loved doing things that not everyone could say they did. He was also very good at staying positive and helping others. He did everything he could to support his family and give them everything they wanted. Phillip loved to go hiking, ride his motorcycle, work in the garden and spend time with his family, including his dog, Ace. Phillip was good at basketball, four-wheeling, fishing and many other things. He had a very good sense of humor and was good at being sarcastic. All around, Phillip was well-known and loved by many.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with Edward Force officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to an education fund for his children at Heartland Bank.
