Shalom to the family. I worked with Phil some times during about the last 20 years of our times at Caterpillar. Phil was always helpful. I enjoyed my time there with Phil and others. We are now living in Florida, so will be unable to attend any services. Shalom and be well to the family and you have our condolences. Jerry & Joanne Asal

Jerrold & Joanne Asal

Coworker