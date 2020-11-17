Phillip W. Hess
EAST PEORIA - Phillip W. Hess, 84, a nine-year resident of Naperville and a former 75-year resident of East Peoria, Illinois, went to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Born in Peoria, Illinois, on June 26, 1936, to Carl P. and Zelda A. (Aaron) Hess, he married Sandra Astle on June 19, 1970.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra; children, Christopher Hess of Crown Point, Indiana, Stan Hess of Oceano, California, Viktor Hess (Alan Karo) of Wilton Manors, Florida, and Rachael Eertmoed (Rick) of Naperville, Illinois; and grandchildren, Justin Hess, serving in the U.S. Navy in Guam, Sarah Hess of Escondido, California, and Reagan Eertmoed of Naperville, Illinois.
A sister, Sylvia Hosler, preceded him in death in December of 2019; and his sister, Elaine Hess, preceded him in death in August of 2020.
Phillip graduated from Peoria High School, served two years in the U.S. Army, and attended the University of Illinois for three years. He started working for Caterpillar in the East Peoria Engineering department and retired after 40 years in 1998, last working as a senior design engineer and product support engineer. He was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville, Illinois, for nine years and was a former member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, Illinois, for over 30 years.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Naperville Cemetery, 705 S. Washington St., Naperville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540; or Peoria Rescue Ministries, 601 SW Adams, Peoria, Illinois 61602.
Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. For more information, call 630-355-0264 or visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com
