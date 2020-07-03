1/1
Phillip Wheeler
1979 - 2020
Phillip Wheeler
PEORIA -- Phillip Wheeler of Peoria, IL passed away on June 2, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Redding, CA.
He was born on Sept 2, 1979, to Lori Hall and Aden Wheeler Jr.
He is survived by his parents; Lori (Tim) Hall, Marty (Tammy) Levan; daughter, Trinity Martin; granddaughter, Lillian;, brothers, Chris (Viola) Wheeler, sister, Amber Levan-Chance and his slow-mate, Shonda Depew and Ty Depew He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Aden (Donna) Wheeler Sr. and Betty (James) Patterson.
He spent 18 years working as a roofer. He loved animals and his family above all. He was a compassionate hardworking man that was loved by many.
A celebration of life will be held on August 1, 2020, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Mineral Springs Park of Pekin. Please come join us in saying goodbye to the man we knew and loved.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
