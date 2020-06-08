Phyllis A. Cashman
Loving Mother and Sister
PEORIA - Phyllis Szabo Cashman, 93, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, unfortunately, without her daughter by her side.
She was born on June 11, 1926, in South Bend, IN, to Thomas and Elizabeth Szabo. She married Gerald Cashman on December 20, 1952, in South Bend, IN.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Cashman of Peoria, IL; nephew, Thomas Szabo of New York; and niece, Mara Roberts of Ohio. She is also survived by three beautiful lifelong friends, Sylvia Nath, Marija Tallat-Kelpsa and Betty Congress.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Szabo; and brother, Thomas Byron Szabo.
She attended Saint Mary's College in South Bend, IN. She worked in the medical and education fields and later retired from the City of Peoria. She also worked as an enthusiastic school crossing guard until 2016.
Phyllis and her daughter, Bebe, would like to thank Pam Greenslate, her roomie, for her advocacy, kindness and understanding.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Alexander Millar officiating. Private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Loving Mother and Sister
PEORIA - Phyllis Szabo Cashman, 93, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, unfortunately, without her daughter by her side.
She was born on June 11, 1926, in South Bend, IN, to Thomas and Elizabeth Szabo. She married Gerald Cashman on December 20, 1952, in South Bend, IN.
Surviving are her daughter, Elizabeth Cashman of Peoria, IL; nephew, Thomas Szabo of New York; and niece, Mara Roberts of Ohio. She is also survived by three beautiful lifelong friends, Sylvia Nath, Marija Tallat-Kelpsa and Betty Congress.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Szabo; and brother, Thomas Byron Szabo.
She attended Saint Mary's College in South Bend, IN. She worked in the medical and education fields and later retired from the City of Peoria. She also worked as an enthusiastic school crossing guard until 2016.
Phyllis and her daughter, Bebe, would like to thank Pam Greenslate, her roomie, for her advocacy, kindness and understanding.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Alexander Millar officiating. Private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.