Phyllis B. Rutledge
RUSHVILLE - Phyllis B. Rutledge, 91, of Rushville, formerly of Ipava and Adair, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Rushville.
She was born on January 22, 1929, in Macomb, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Phillip and Fern Elizabeth (Hammond) Marshall. She married Marvin Burdette Rutledge on July 27, 1947, in Carthage. He preceded her in death on October 9, 2012.
Surviving are two children, Larry (Ann) Rutledge of Woodbine, Iowa, and Diana (Joe) Pleviak of Rushville; five grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Marland "Bob" Marshall.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Macomb. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville.
Memorials are suggested the Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice or the First United Methodist Church in Rushville.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020