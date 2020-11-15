Phyllis Bender
MANITO - Phyllis Mae Bender, 84, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Manito, Illinois, passed away at 5:27 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.
She was born on June 15, 1936, in Pekin, Illinois, to Phillip "Bus" and Lula (Goodwin) Kroell. She married Kenneth Bender on September 2, 1956, at Forest City Community Church.
Mrs. Bender is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Pensacola; and five children, Cynthia Robinson of Pensacola, Kenneth (Mary) Bender Jr. of Festus, Missouri, Joel (Jeanne) Bender of Bloomington, Illinois, LuAnne (Loyal) Hartman of Madison, Alabama, and Gay Lynn (Henry) DeVarona of Clinton, Utah; as well as thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one brother, David (Paula) Kroell of Forest City, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Jane Keel; one brother, Franklin Kroell; and one granddaughter, Jacqueline Mae Bender.
As a faithful member of Perdido Bay United Methodist Church, she built her life based upon the teachings of the Bible. Phyllis enjoyed devotional readings and sharing her deep faith with others. Time spent with family, especially her grandchildren was precious. Her favorite pastimes included entertaining, golfing and traveling.
Visitation will be held at Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Community United Methodist Church in Manito at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Burial will follow the services at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito. The Rev. Steve Oaks will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Perdido Bay United Methodist Church's Building the Heart Fund at https://www.perdidobay.church/giving
or The Assistance Fund at https://tafcares.org/donors/donate/
.
Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com
.
Maas-Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is in charge of arrangements.