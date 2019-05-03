|
Phyllis Connell
PEORIA - Phyllis June Connell, 86, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.
She was born June 16, 1932 in Peoria. She married Paul Edwin Connell Sept.12, 1988 in Peoria; he survives. She is also survived by her sons, Doug (Linda) Randall, Kevin (Marla) Randall and grandchildren, Narish Randall and Tiara Randall. Her parents and sisters, Mary and Jeanette preceded her in death.
Phyllis worked for LaHood Properties. She loved square dancing, sewing, picnics, the outdoors, quilting, writing poems, singing, playing the organ and most of all she loved her family.
Cremation has been accorded and no services will be held. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019