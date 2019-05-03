Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Connell


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Connell Obituary
Phyllis Connell
PEORIA - Phyllis June Connell, 86, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Proctor in Peoria.
She was born June 16, 1932 in Peoria. She married Paul Edwin Connell Sept.12, 1988 in Peoria; he survives. She is also survived by her sons, Doug (Linda) Randall, Kevin (Marla) Randall and grandchildren, Narish Randall and Tiara Randall. Her parents and sisters, Mary and Jeanette preceded her in death.
Phyllis worked for LaHood Properties. She loved square dancing, sewing, picnics, the outdoors, quilting, writing poems, singing, playing the organ and most of all she loved her family.
Cremation has been accorded and no services will be held. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now